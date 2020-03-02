Warrants issued for couple guilty in guardian fraud case

SANTA FE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A U.S. judge has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the former president of a now-defunct nonprofit that provided guardianship services for vulnerable and special needs clients after she failed to appear for sentencing for money laundering and other crimes.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a warrant also was issued for the woman’s husband.

Federal prosecutors said 73-year-old Susan Harris had been facing a minimum of 30 years in prison while her husband, William Harris, faced less time.

Defense attorneys told the judge they could not reach the couple by phone Monday when they failed to show up in court.