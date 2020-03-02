Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog’s death

This undated booking photo released by the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office shows George A. Milliken, of Thoreau, N.M. The rural New Mexico man convicted of extreme animal cruelty in the killing of his dog has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to begin serving a prison sentence that authorities sought to make an example of his case. (McKinley County Sheriff via AP)

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A rural New Mexico man convicted of extreme animal cruelty in the killing of his dog has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to begin serving a prison sentence that authorities sought to make an example of his case.

A judge in Gallup issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old George A. Milliken of Thoreau after he failed to surrender Feb. 17 to start serving a two-year sentence.

The Gallup Independent reports that Milliken caught his dog with a metal-claw trap and shot it with a crossbow after it destroyed insulation under the family trailer in 2018.

McKinley County Animal Protection Supervisor Cozy Balok said she hopes the prison sentence sends a strong message that animal abuse isn’t tolerated.