Wanted man pulls over after sheriff calls during pursuit

In this undated photo provided by the Chaves County Detention Center is Jeremy Graves. The pursuit of a wanted man by New Mexico deputies ended after he called his mother and then got a call from the sheriff, another one of his relatives who urged him to surrender. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said he called 29-year-old Jeremy Graves as Graves was being chased Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Roswell area. The sheriff said he made the call after Graves’ frantic mother called him at home about the ongoing pursuit. (Chaves County Detention Center via AP)

The pursuit of an armed man by New Mexico deputies ended after he called his mother and then got a call from the sheriff —- another one of his relatives —- who urged him to surrender.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said he called Jeremy Graves as he was being pursued in the Roswell area.

Herrington told the Roswell Daily Record that Graves threw the gun out of his car and stopped but didn’t get out until deputies tried to break a window to take him into custody.

Graves doesn’t yet have an attorney who could comment.