Wanted: FBI searching for suspect in murder of New Mexico man, offering reward

NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) — The FBI announced it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of 23-year old Zachariah Juwaun Shorty.

Shorty was found dead on July 25, 2020, on a dirt road in a field in Nenahnezad, N.M., on the Navajo Nation. The cause of death was gunshot wounds, the FBI said.

According to the FBI, Shorty lived in Kirtland, N.M. and was last seen on July 21, 2020, in the area of the Journey Inn in Farmington, N.M.

The FBI said the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations is assisting in this investigation.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to contact the local FBI office at (505) 889-1300, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

An FBI poster with photos and a physical description of Shorty is available here.