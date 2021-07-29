WANTED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man known to travel through Portales area

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – A man considered armed and dangerous by the Littlefield Police Department is known to travel back and forth from Portales, N.M. to Littlefield and the Permian Basin. Police have asked for help finding him.

Jason Ray Peterson is wanted out of Lamb County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was described by police as 39 years old and 5’09”, 260 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair.

Police said Peterson drives a brown 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ pick-up truck bearing Texas registration NHW-9432.

If you see Peterson, police advised that he should not be approached. Instead, call your local law enforcement agency or the Littlefield Police Department at 806-385-5161.