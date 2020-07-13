Walmart ordered to close after 4 workers test positive

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico work safety regulators have ordered Walmart to close a store in Las Cruces, after four employees tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The Environment Department said Saturday the order also requires Walmart to test the store’s workers for COVID-19 and thoroughly disinfect the building.

Walmart spokesman Pedro Mucciolo responded to a request for comment on the state’s action with a statement that did not specifically address the New Mexico order.

The statement said the company will take all necessary steps to safeguard people inside its stores and other facilities.

Health officials Saturday reported four additional COVID-19 deaths and 230 additional confirmed cases.