Volunteer firefighters accused of misusing fuel card

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico’s San Juan County say two volunteer firefighters have been arrested and accused of misusing a fuel card intended for fire department vehicles.

The county said Friday that one firefighter is a current volunteer who has been suspended indefinitely and the other is a former volunteer.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office investigated after fire department staff auditing fuel spending reported possible abuse.

County officials did not say how much money was stolen. The firefighters were not identified.

