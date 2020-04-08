Virus takes hold in tiny Native American communities

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Coronavirus cases have surged in central and northwestern New Mexico as the illness took a stronger hold on two Native American pueblo communities and a retirement home.

The New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday reported one new death related to COVID-19 involving a man in his 30s with underlying health problems.

The state has nearly 800 infections. Cases climbed to at least 52 in San Felipe Pueblo, a community of 2,200 people.

At Zia Pueblo, there were at least 31 cases.

The State Investment Council approved the creation of a $100 million loan fund to help New Mexico businesses affected by the outbreak. 

