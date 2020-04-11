Virus infections surpass 1,000 in New Mexico, deaths climb

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Confirmed COVID-19 infections surpassed 1,000 across New Mexico as the pandemic claimed two more lives and tightened its grip over the Navajo Nation in the northwest of the state.
New infections Friday brought the statewide tally to 1,091 cases, with 19 related deaths.
The National Rifle Association has sued New Mexico for leaving gun shops and shooting ranges off its list of businesses that can remain open during the coronavirus public health emergency.
The lawsuit says the right to bear arms must be protected.