Virus infections surpass 1,000 in New Mexico, deaths climb

Police tape cordons off a public basketball court in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, April 9, 2020, as state health officials take new precautions to discourage large gatherings and limit the spread of the coronavirus. New Mexico is creating self-isolation centers to house, feed and provide counseling to virus-infected medical personnel and members of Native American communities that have been hard hit by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Confirmed COVID-19 infections surpassed 1,000 across New Mexico as the pandemic claimed two more lives and tightened its grip over the Navajo Nation in the northwest of the state.

New infections Friday brought the statewide tally to 1,091 cases, with 19 related deaths.

The National Rifle Association has sued New Mexico for leaving gun shops and shooting ranges off its list of businesses that can remain open during the coronavirus public health emergency.

The lawsuit says the right to bear arms must be protected.