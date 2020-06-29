Virus concerns force cancellation of New Mexico State Fair

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2010, file photo crowds enjoy the day at the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque. New Mexico officials say they are heartbroken but that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to cancel this year’s state fair. Dan Mourning, the fair’s general manager, confirmed in a video message released Friday, June 26, 2020, that the 11-day show wouldn’t happen. (Pat Vasquez-Cunningham/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say they’re heartbroken that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to cancel this year’s state fair.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham raised concerns Thursday about a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections in the state, indicating that it might be no-go for funnel cakes, turkey legs and the rest of the pageantry that makes up the annual September spectacle.

The fair’s general manager says it was a difficult decision. Other large events including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the Gathering of Nations Powwow and Santa Fe’s art markets have been canceled.

The state on Friday reported another 225 cases, bringing the total to more than 11,400.