Virus concerns force cancellation of New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say they’re heartbroken that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to cancel this year’s state fair.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham raised concerns Thursday about a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections in the state, indicating that it might be no-go for funnel cakes, turkey legs and the rest of the pageantry that makes up the annual September spectacle.
The fair’s general manager says it was a difficult decision. Other large events including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the Gathering of Nations Powwow and Santa Fe’s art markets have been canceled.
The state on Friday reported another 225 cases, bringing the total to more than 11,400.