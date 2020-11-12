Virtual groundbreaking to be held for Clovis Wing-Shooting Complex and Archery Range

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Clovis has announced it will be hosting a virtual groundbreaking to celebrate the construction of the Clovis Wing-Shooting Complex and Archery Range at Ned Houk Park, 10 miles north of Clovis.

The groundbreaking, moved to a virtual format to accommodate state COVID-19 guidelines, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

Those attending, according to the announcement, will include Clovis Mayor Morris, the Clovis City Commission, and other City officials, accompanied by members from the Eastern New Mexico Range Management, New Mexico Game and Fish, the New Mexico State Game Commission, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

“I am very happy to see this project come to fruition,” commented Mayor Morris, “and we would like to thank the many individuals involved in this project for their hard work.”

Game and Fish Director Michael Sloan detailed the opportunities the range intends to provide to the Clovis area. “The new shooting facility will be a place for hunter education students to continue to develop firearm safety skills, archery students to practice what they learn in the classroom, and hunters to sight in their hunting equipment.”

Marty Tressell, President of Easter New Mexico Range Management, also commented on construction of the shooting range, remarking that “there is a pent-up demand for a place for local shotgun, airgun, and archery shooting and training ranges in an 80-mile radius around Clovis.”

The public will be able to view the groundbreaking via the City of Clovis’ Facebook page on Nov. 17. More information on the groundbreaking can be gained through the City manager’s Office at (575) 769-7828.