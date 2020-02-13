Virgin Galactic’s tourist spaceship being sent to New Mexico

New Mexico

by: JOHN ANTCZAK

Posted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A special carrier aircraft is carrying Virgin Galactic’s spaceship VSS Unity from Southern California on a long-awaited ferry flight to its new home in New Mexico, where it will be prepared for commercial operations carrying tourists on hops into space.

The long-awaited move began Thursday at Mojave Air & Space Port in the Mojave Desert.

The flight will take the spaceship to Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

The move to New Mexico marks a significant milestone toward commercial flights, which the company has said it anticipates will begin this year. 

