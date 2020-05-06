Virgin Galactic posts loss, touts future potential revenue

Virgin Galactic SpaceshipTwo Unity flys free in the New Mexico Airspace for the first time on Friday, May 1, 2020. Virgin Galactic’s spaceship VSS Unity has landed in the New Mexico desert after its first glide flight from Spaceport America. The company announced Friday’s flight on social media, sharing photos of the spaceship. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic has reported a first-quarter net loss of $60 million but is touting tens of millions of dollars in potential future revenue as more people have put down deposits for the chance to buy a ticket once the spaceline resumes sales.

Company officials outlined earnings for the quarter during a webcast Tuesday.

The presentation comes just days after Virgin Galactic celebrated the first glide flight of its spaceship over New Mexico.

The company is in the midst of final testing but has yet to offer a date for the start of commercial flights.

It also has inked a new agreement with NASA to develop high speed technologies.