Video shows police struggle with man who died in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Video recently released by authorities in Las Cruces, New Mexico, shows a traffic stop and struggle with police that led to the death of Antonio Valenzuela after he ran from officers in February.

Valenzuela was wanted at the time for a parole violation.

Officers gave chase after he bolted, and the video shows the struggle that followed as he ignored officers’ repeated commands.

Valenzuela died after an officer used a chokehold to gain control so he could be handcuffed.

The officer was relieved of his duties and is out on bond pending trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

City officials plan to discuss use of force policies next week.