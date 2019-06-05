VIDEO: Explosion at Roswell airport injures 12 firefighters, sparking investigation

Police say 12 firefighters were injured—two of them critically—after an explosion at the Roswell International Air Center.

State Police say Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were packing fireworks for the Fourth of July when the explosion occurred. So far, they do not know what caused the blast.

It took approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control, but firefighters are still working to contain hotspots.

Several agencies were called out to assist, including the FBI and ATF. One runway was also shut down.