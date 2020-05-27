Video: Emergency team fires non-lethal rounds at inmates after New Mexico prison disturbance

NBC affiliate KOB has obtained video showing a disturbance by inmates at a New Mexico state prison facility.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Video obtained by KOB 4 shows emergency teams firing off non-lethal rounds at 22 inmates after a disturbance at a New Mexico state prison facility.

The incident occurred on March 23. at the Northwestern New Mexico Correctional Center in Grants. The facility is a pre-release facility for men, meaning it’s designed to house inmates who are two years or less away from release.

Surveillance cameras inside the facility appear to capture inmates hatching a plan. The video shows inmates re-arranging furniture inside the pods to create a make-shift barrier, blocking windows with clothing and using soapy mops to cover the cameras overhead.

Read more – https://bit.ly/2ZHAGVW