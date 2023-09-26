LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A video published on Sunday by KOB, KTSM’s NBC affiliate in Albuquerque, appears to show New Mexico State starting quarterback Diego Pavia urinating on the Lobos logo on the practice field at the University of New Mexico’s indoor football facility.

Sources told KTSM that it was unclear as of Monday when the video had been taken, be it last week around the time of the Aggies’ 27-17 win over the Lobos on Sept. 16, or at an earlier date. It’s also unclear how Pavia might have gained access to the facility.

In a statement to KOB, UNM officials said, “We are aware of the video and notified NMSU Athletic Administration of its existence on Monday morning.”

NMSU officials would not comment on the video when asked for comment by KTSM on Sunday.

“Any information regarding the potential discipline of a student would be protected under federal privacy laws,” the university said in a statement.

An Albuquerque native and graduate of Volcano Vista High School, Pavia went to New Mexico Military Institute out of high school, before signing with NMSU.

In his first taste of the Rio Grande Rivalry, Pavia led NMSU to the 27-17 win on Sept. 16, throwing a pair of touchdowns in the win.

It’s not the first time there’s been controversy surrounding the UNM-NMSU football game in the last calendar year.

A fight at the Oct. 15, 2022, football game in Las Cruces between UNM students and members of the NMSU men’s basketball team eventually led to a retaliatory event in Albuquerque on Nov. 19, 2022, in which four UNM students are seen on surveillance video assaulting former NMSU men’s basketball player Mike Peake.

Peake and 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis then exchanged gunfire, with Travis being killed and Peake injured. The three other UNM students were charged by police with multiple felonies; authorities determined that Peake acted in self-defense and neither him, nor anyone affiliated with NMSU has been charged with a crime in relation to the shooting.

UNM beefed up its security for last week’s UNM-NMSU contest in Albuquerque and at this time it does not appear that there were any issues.