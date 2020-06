SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Vandals damaged the interior furnishings of of an Indian restaurant in downtown Santa Fe and spray-painted racist comments on walls and art objects in the building.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the cost of the damage Monday to the India Palace was estimated at $100,000.

The damage included smashing a buffet and overturning tables and chairs.

Cameron Brown, an associate of the restaurant owner and his son, said the comments included “white supremacist stuff.”