Vandalism up at New Mexico’s Petroglyph National Monument

In this March 21, 2020, photo, petroglyphs at the Petroglyph National Monument, one of the largest petroglyph sites in North America, are shown in Albuquerque, N.M. Petroglyph National Monument Superintendent Nancy Hendricks said Saturday, May 9, 2020 crews have reported three episodes of vandalism this year at the monument. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE-TV) — Vandalism at one of the largest petroglyph sites in North America appears to be on the rise.

KRQE-TV reports Petroglyph National Monument Superintendent Nancy Hendricks said last week crews have reported three episodes of vandalism this year at the monument in Albuquerque.

Those acts include spray paint on the rocks at Boca Negra Canyon in the past two months, vandalism at headquarters and carved rocks at the Rinconada Canyon Trail.

Petroglyph National Monument features designs and symbols carved onto volcanic rocks by Native Americans and Spanish settlers 400 to 700 years ago.