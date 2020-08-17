Ute State Park remains closed due to multiple employees’ positive COVID-19 tests

LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) State Parks Division announces that several employees at Ute Lake State Park have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, August 11th during routine screening some employees reported a high temperature and were immediately sent home.

The Park was closed out of an abundance of caution for the public’s safety and facilities are undergoing a thorough cleaning.

The Park will be closed at least until August 25th as staff quarantine.

Staff at all State Parks have been wearing face coverings, gloves and maintaining social distance and cleaning facilities in line with CDC guidelines. Staff have also been encouraging and enforcing these guidelines with visitors for the safety of the public.

All New Mexicans who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days and to get tested.

