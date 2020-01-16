Use of genealogy website leads to New Mexico rape arrest

Closings and Delays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say DNA evidence checked against a genealogy website led to a man’s arrest in a 2015 Albuquerque-area rape.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Bernalillo County officials said Thursday they had DNA evidence from the attack but no match in a law enforcement database.

Officials said they then took note of California authorities’ 2018 announcement of an arrest resulting from investigators’ groundbreaking use of a publicly available commercial genealogy site.

The New Mexico victim was attacked Dec. 24, 2015 while jogging along a drainage ditch next to the Rio Grande.

Jail records indicate 23-year-old Angel Gurule was booked Wednesday on suspicion of criminal penetration.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Gurule who could comment on the allegation.

