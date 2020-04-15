US wildlife managers to update endangered Mexican wolf rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials will be looking for public comment as they prepare to update a rule that guides management of endangered Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday it will be working on a supplemental environmental review of the 2015 rule.

The process was prompted by a 2018 court decision that ordered the agency to take another look at the rule to ensure wolf recovery in Arizona and New Mexico isn’t compromised.

The court set a deadline of May 2021 to finalize a revised rule.

There are more than 160 wolves in the wild in the two states.