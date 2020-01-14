US says Nevada misrepresenting facts in plutonium fight

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. government lawyers say the state of Nevada continues to intentionally misrepresent the facts in an ongoing legal battle over the Energy Department’s shipment of weapons-grade plutonium to a site near Las Vegas.
The state wants a judge in Reno to order the removal of the highly radioactive material.
It says the shipment was illegal because the Energy Department refused to conduct the necessary environmental reviews.
Lawyers for both sides said last week they’ve agreed on a process to determine what if any classified information will be released to the state while a judge considers the government’s motion to dismiss the case.