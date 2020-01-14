US says Nevada misrepresenting facts in plutonium fight

FILE – In this Nov., 20, 2013, file photo, radioactive waste, sealed in large stainless steel canisters, are stored under five-feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, S.C. The federal government is arguing that it has already promised no more weapons-grade plutonium will be sent to Nevada, and the state lacks standing to seek a court order to force the Energy Department to remove it. Documents filed late Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in U.S. District Court in Reno brand as “conjectural” or “hypothetical” state complaints that residents are harmed by radiation from material secretly trucked a year ago from South Carolina to Nevada. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. government lawyers say the state of Nevada continues to intentionally misrepresent the facts in an ongoing legal battle over the Energy Department’s shipment of weapons-grade plutonium to a site near Las Vegas.

The state wants a judge in Reno to order the removal of the highly radioactive material.

It says the shipment was illegal because the Energy Department refused to conduct the necessary environmental reviews.

Lawyers for both sides said last week they’ve agreed on a process to determine what if any classified information will be released to the state while a judge considers the government’s motion to dismiss the case.