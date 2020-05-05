US regulators grant more time to consider nuclear fuel plan

Breaking News
New Mexico

by: SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The public will have more time to comment on an environmental review related to a proposed multibillion-dollar complex in New Mexico that would store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants around the U.S.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has granted a request by members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation, providing another 60 days for the process.

In a preliminary recommendation, the commission favors approval of a license for Holtec International to build the facility in southeastern New Mexico.

The congressional delegates had argued more time was needed given the health emergency that has resulted from the coronavirus outbreak. 

