US officials laud successful B61 tests over Nevada desert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nuclear defense officials and federal researchers say a test over the Nevada desert has confirmed that the latest version of the nation’s B61 nuclear bomb is compatible with the U.S. Air Force’s primary fighter plane.

Officials say the mock bomb was dropped over the Tonopah Test Range in Nevada, marking the last in a series of flight tests designed to demonstrate that the refurbished B61 could be delivered by the F-15E Strike Eagle.

Data was collected during the test on metrics that included the mock weapon’s ability to arm and fire.

Officials say the successful test was the culmination of years of development.