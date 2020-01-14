US lawmakers from New Mexico hold out on review of nuke plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation are finding themselves in an awkward position as watchdog groups claim the U.S. government is skirting one of the nation’s key environmental laws.
Critics say the government is refusing to take a bigger look at the consequences of ramping up production of key plutonium components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal.
As supporters of bringing more defense spending to the state, the Democratic lawmakers have been reticent to speak about on whether there should be a more in-depth review of the plutonium core project follows their intense criticism just days earlier of the Trump administration’s plans to roll back environmental oversight of other federal projects.