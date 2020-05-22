US lawmakers from agricultural states push for $1B in aid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some New Mexico dairies have reported average monthly losses of more than a quarter-million dollars as fallout from the coronavirus mounts.

Ranchers have seen cattle prices plummet amid supply chain problems.

And farmers are starting to worry about potential labor shortages when harvest time comes.

Congresswoman Xochitl Torres-Small is among a group of lawmakers from rural areas pushing legislation that calls for funneling as much as $1 billion in aid to states based on their contributions to regional and national food systems.

The Democrat says the southern half of the state alone accounts for $1.6 billion in agricultural revenue.