US judge dismisses New Mexico’s immigration lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. judge has granted a motion to dismiss claims by New Mexico that immigration officials shirked their duties by quickly releasing thousands of mostly Central American migrants into communities after they crossed into the United States.

New Mexico claimed in a 2019 lawsuit that the practice left communities to pick up the tab for housing and feeding the asylum-seekers until they moved on to find relatives or other hosts elsewhere in the U.S.

The judge found that federal officials acted within their powers and discretion and that sovereign immunity protected the federal government from liability.