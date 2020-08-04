US House passes bill that may expand Abiquiú reservoir

ABIQUIÚ, N.M. (AP) — A newly passed U.S. House bill may allow Abiquiú Lake to store a greater volume of water from a wider range of sources.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a provision in a water resources development bill would increase the northern New Mexico reservoir’s storage capacity by 30,000 acre-feet.

That would raise the lake’s permissible water level by roughly 10 feet (3 meters).

The reservoir now is permitted to store only what’s known as San Juan-Chama water, which originates in the Colorado River.

That water is diverted through tunnels across the Continental Divide and then carried along the Chama River.