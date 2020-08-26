US House hopefuls in New Mexico race unload dueling gun ads

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, then Rep.-elect Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., reacts after drawing her number during the member-elect room lottery draw on Capitol Hill in Washington. Torres Small has had to walk a fine line in her sprawling district in New Mexico’s border region, which has traditionally voted Republican. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and Republican challenger Yvette Herrell have released dueling gun ads aimed at appealing to independent voters in New Mexico’s southern district.

This week Torres Small unveiled a commercial where she is shown shooting various firearms in the desert while proclaiming, “this is how I unwind.”

It’s similar to the Las Cruces Democrat’s 2018 ad showing her shooting a rifle.

Herrell released an ad this week with Democratic Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace attacking Torres Small for voting for a gun control measure.

The ad also shows Herrell shooting a gun but at a firing range.