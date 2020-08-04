US House candidates distancing from Cowboys for Trump leader

FILE – In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Coy Griffin denounces gun control and pro-abortion rights bills in the New Mexico State Legislature at a protest outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. The New Mexico state auditor is investigating an Otero County travel reimbursement allegedly connected to the Cowboys for Trump group. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Two U.S. House hopefuls in a crucial southern New Mexico race are distancing themselves from a Cowboys for Trump leader who said some Black athletes should “go back to Africa.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small said late Saturday remarks by Couy Griffin were “another example of dangerous rhetoric” coming from someone who also is an Otero County commissioner.

Torres Small says his “comments should be condemned by all.” Republican former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell also says she disagrees with Griffin’s comments.

Griffin told The Associated Press he used a poor choice of words in the video.