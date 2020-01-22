US forests in New Mexico consider new recreation fees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers are proposing adding new recreation fees and doing away with some developed recreational sites around New Mexico that are managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

The agency is seeking public comment on proposed changes that would affect campgrounds and day-use sites on the Carson, Cibola, Gila, Lincoln and Santa Fe national forests.

Regional forest officials say they’re looking for ideas that may help cut costs and leverage resources when it comes to managing developed sites.

They say it has become increasingly expensive to maintain and improve sites due to aging facilities, increases in visitation and limited resources.

