US Energy Department fined $304K over waste documentation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has been fined $304,000 over missed deadlines in documenting waste shipments at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the New Mexico Environment Department cited the federal agency, the lab and the lab’s contracted operator Triad National Security LLC for eight violations dating back to 2017.

The violations involved documentation deadlines missed by a year or more.

All occurred under previous lab operator Los Alamos National Security LLC.

Triad took over lab management in November 2018.

It isn’t known whether the nuclear security administration plans to challenge the fine.