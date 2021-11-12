UPDATE: One man arrested on multiple charges after shooting at police in Tucumcari

Lawrence Rivas (26) of Tucumcari, NM via the New Mexico State Police Department

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that one man has been arrested on multiple charges after brandishing a gun and shooting towards police officers.

According to state police, on Nov. 11, at around 4 p.m. Tucumcari Police say they saw Lawrence Rivas, 26, at a Lowes grocery store. Rivas is currently on probation was wanted for cutting off his ankle monitor and domestic violence charges said police.

Tucumcari police said they saw Rivas enter the passenger side of a vehicle and when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a chase was started.

NMSP said the chase ended when the vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of 6th St. and Laughlin, Rivas got out of the vehicle and brandished a firearm, and dropped it. Police officers said Rivas brandished a second firearm and shot towards officers and two TPD officers returned fire at Rivas.

A short foot chase followed that altercation, said police, and Rivas was arrested without further incident.

New Mexico State Police said neither Rivas, officers, or bystanders were hit by gunfire.

Rivas was booked into the Quay County Detention Center on the following charges: