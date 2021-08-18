UPDATE: New Mexico man pleads guilty for participating in Capitol riot

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico man, Leonard Gruppo, has entered a plea of guilty for participating in the Capital riot on Jan. 6, according to a minute entry from the court hearing.

The plea, held before Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell, was entered through video conference today, Aug. 8 under the CARES Act and after consulting with council, while a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. before Judge Howell, the court stated.

Gruppo remains released on “his own personal recognizance pending sentencing,” according to the court.

A criminal complaint filed on May 24 said that Leonard Gruppo was charged with “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Buildings or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.”