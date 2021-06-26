UPDATE: Multiple fatalities in Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – APD and AFR responded shortly after 7 a.m. today to reports of a hot air balloon crash on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Witnesses said the balloon crashed into power lines that run east-west along Central Avenue S.W. near the CVS pharmacy. The gondola caught fire and eventually crashed into the roadway at Unser Blvd., just south of Central Ave.

Five victims were discovered near the gondola; four of them (two men and two women) were determined to be deceased. The fifth person, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed as critical and unstable condition. All five individuals were believed to have been in the gondola when it crashed. The victims range in age between 40 and 60. We will release the identifies of victims after next of kin notification is made.

The New Mexico State Police also assisted on scene. PNM crews are currently working on the damaged power lines. Please reach out to PNM about the return of power in the area.