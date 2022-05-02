CLOVIS, N.M. — Update: Authorities announced in a social media post early Monday morning that Valdez was found safe.

The Clovis Police Department issued a Silver Alert late Sunday night for Dolly J. Valdez, age 72, according to New Mexico State Police.

Valdez was described as a Hispanic female, 5’0″ tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white floral design, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Valdez was last seen Sunday at her residence on Redwood Street in Clovis. Authorities said Valdez was missing and believed to be in danger if not found.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9975 or 911.