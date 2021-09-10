UPDATE: Father not charged in shooting death of Curry County child

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Ninth Judicial District Judge, Andrea Reeb, announced that the father of a 4-year-old Curry County child who died after a gunshot wound, will not be charged with a criminal offense for the death of his son on Aug. 24.

According to a previous report, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office was called to State Road 311 where deputies found a boy with a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies said the child was airlifted to University Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Reeb, stated, “I have reviewed this matter in detail with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Unit. After reviewing all the evidence, it is my decision that there is not enough evidence to charge Mr. Story with child abuse. Based on the current elements of negligent child abuse in New Mexico, it is my position the State would not be successful at trial. This was a tragic accident with unique circumstances.”

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the United States Airforce will be conducting an additional review of the matter as Mr. Story is currently a member of the Airforce.

For more information, please contact the Office of the District Attorney, at 575-769-2246.