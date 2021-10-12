UPDATE: Clovis Police investigating after man dies from gunshot wounds

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports it is conducting a homicide investigation after a 28-year-old man was found shot at 125 El Camino on Sunday, Oct. 10.

According to Clovis Police, officers were called to the area at around 10:40 a.m. where they found Ivan Luevano with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

CPD said both the police department and Clovis Fire Department (EMS) responded to the scene. They said Luevano was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after his arrival from his injuries.

The Clovis Police Department said this case is being investigated as a homicide and the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit has been activated to investigate the incident.

CPD is asking anyone with information relative to this murder to contact them at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the CPD’s tip411 program.