University of New Mexico to raise tuition by nearly 3%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB-TV) — The University of New Mexico will be raising students’ tuition next fall. KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports the UNM Board of Regents unanimously approved the spike in a budget meeting Monday.

Tuition will go up by 2.6%, according to a university official.

Students from in the state will pay $200 more per semester.

Out-of-state students will have to fork over an additional $600 per semester.

Officials say the increase is not related to a 4% raise for some employees or a 6% drop in enrollment.

Last month, the university announced students from households making $50,000 or less could be eligible for free tuition their freshman year.