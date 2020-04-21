University of New Mexico scientists reusing protective gear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT-TV) — Scientists and clinical staff at the University of New Mexico have started to sterilize and reuse single-use personal protective equipment.

The effort joins other universities and hospitals around the country in a bid to salvage dwindling supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

KOAT-TV reported that medical facilities across the country are looking for alternatives, while others are using a sterilization technique to help with decreasing supplies.

Officials say the sterilization process can take up to four hours, but 1,000 masks can be sterilized at a time.

N95 masks and protective eyewear can be repurposed up to 20 times.

