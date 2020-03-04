University of New Mexico proposes 2.6% tuition increase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has announced plans to raise tuition 2.6% for current students while giving employees a 4% pay raise.

The proposed increase comes a week after the university announced it will offer free tuition for first-time students whose families make $50,000 or less.

University leaders say the tuition increase also comes amid an anticipated 6% drop in enrollment.

The tuition increase and subsequent employee pay raise received preliminary approval from Board of Regent committees on Monday.

Budget recommendations will next go before the full board, which is scheduled to approve the entire university budget in May.