University of New Mexico postpones commencement due to virus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is postponing its spring commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said President Garnett Stokes will seek student input as she considers when to reschedule the commencement that had been scheduled for May 16 and how it will be conducted.

Stokes said the decision to postponement is regretable and that she knows its a memorable part of graduates’ university experience.

The university is holding classes remotely and Stokes said the faculty is working on how grading will be conducted for the current term.