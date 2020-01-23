University of New Mexico asks students to vote on new seal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is asking students to help with picking a new school seal.

The University of New Mexico is allowing students to vote on five options.

One has a howling Lobo and the Sandia Mountains in the background.

Others have the names of the school around various designs.

The University of New Mexico began looking for a new design following protests from Native Americans over concerns about the previous seal, which featured a Spanish conquistador and a frontiersman.

The university has been using an interim seal since 2017. That seal is among the options up for consideration.