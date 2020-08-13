Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor’s ouster

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Some Santa Fe city employees are calling on the city council to remove Mayor Alan Webber.

The city’s union approved a ‘no confidence’ vote Wednesday.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the resolution cites concerns about mismanagement over the past few years — from the death of an electrician last year to a botched plan to remove historical markers and statues following protests this year.

Santa Fe Local 3999 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees has called for a mayor’s removal before.

In 2007, the union voted ‘no confidence in then-Mayor David Coss over meddling in disciplinary actions.

