Union bucks proposed 3% pay boost for state workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders of the second-largest labor union for New Mexico state employees are bristling at a proposed 3% pay increase from the governor and are promising to push for more compensation at the Legislature in an election year.

Dan Secrist, executive vice president to the Communications Workers of America, said he will present to lawmakers Saturday a budget amendment that would raise base pay to at least $15 an hour.

The union also is calling for tiered pay increases ranging from 9% for workers earning under $30,000 annually to 5% for most workers earning over $60,000.

The Legislature convenes Tuesday for a 30-day session.

