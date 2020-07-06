Undersheriff in New Mexico sheriff’s office faces probe

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — The undersheriff of a New Mexico sheriff’s office is the subject of an investigation following the arrest of the county’s sheriff in an obstruction case.

KOB-TV reports special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said this week she is looking into the actions of Rio Arriba Undersheriff Martin Trujillo in connection with a May 21 episode.

The Española Police Department and Taos County Sheriff’s Office were attempting on that say to serve a warrant for a cell phone from Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan.

A Taos County deputy says Trujillo ordered Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputies to draw their guns on the investigators.

The Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.