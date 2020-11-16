Unassisted, unattended death at Roosevelt County Detention Center

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Roosevelt County, in the early morning hours of Nov. 11, Eric Padilla, 37, was found unresponsive in the Roosevelt County Detention Center. The County says that life-saving measures were administered by staff and EMS, but were unsuccessful.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Padilla’s family and loved ones during this time of loss.” stated Roosevelt County Manager Amber Hamilton. “Roosevelt County is offering counseling services to both detainees and staff members as we work through this tragedy. It can be extremely difficult and challenging to process this type of death and we want to ensure our team and detainees are all supported and have continued access to services. ”

Padilla had been held at the Roosevelt County Detention Center for charges out of Union County since March.

The Detention Center says that the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident. This story will be updated as more information is released.