Udall presents veterans’ oral histories Library of Congress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tom Udall is presenting 90 oral histories his office collected from New Mexico veterans to the Library of Congress.

The New Mexico Democrat joined Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on Monday to virtually present the oral histories as part of the Veterans History Project.

Udall and his staff worked with the veterans to ensure that the state’s diverse and multicultural experiences were reflected in the oral histories.

The Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center collects, preserves, and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans.