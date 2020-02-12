Udall, Heinrich, Luján Urge Department of Defense to Provide Assistance For Clovis Well Water Cleanup

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representative Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) sent a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper demanding the Department of Defense (DoD) assist with drinking water clean up after PFAS chemicals were detected within the Clovis, New Mexico water system. EPCOR, the company that owns and operates Clovis’s public drinking water system, conducted testing for 21 PFAS chemicals in its production wells. Some of the 82 wells indicated the presence of PFAS, according to EPCOR. EPCOR immediately took the affected wells out of service.

“[W]e are extremely disturbed to learn of new developments detecting PFAS in some of the approximately 80 wells that provide drinking water to the City of Clovis and its approximately 39,000 residents, causing them to shut off the public water supply wells in an attempt to slow the movement of the PFAS contamination plume. The appearance of these chemicals in these wells is a significant – and very unfortunate – development, particularly since the City of Clovis anticipates the need to restart the wells later in the year to meet seasonal demands,” the lawmakers wrote.

“Given the gravity of the situation, the State of New Mexico requested from the state legislature approximately one million dollars in tax payer funding to delineate the PFAS plume in Clovis and Alamogordo. Our expectation is that the Department of Defense contribute to this effort and immediately open up all lines of communication with the state executive agencies, despite ongoing litigation related to this issue,” the lawmakers continued.

The lawmakers concluded, “New Mexico is a proud host to three United States Air Force bases and has a rich tradition of military service, and we expect the Department of Defense to take immediate action on this serious problem to protect our citizens and our water.

Udall, Heinrich and the New Mexico delegation introduced the PFAS Damages Act last year to provide relief to communities and businesses affected by PFAS, including farms and ranches in New Mexico that have been upended by PFAS contamination from Cannon Air Force Base. The bill was included in the final National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) as an amendment. The measure ensures that DOD takes precautionary action to prevent human exposure, including through agricultural products, provide alternative water or water treatment for contaminated agricultural water, and acquire contiguous property that is contaminated.

PFAS, or poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances, are unregulated man-made contaminants, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not yet established a drinking water limit for any PFAS chemical. The EPA has established a Lifetime Health Advisory level for two chemicals in the PFAS family – PFOA and PFOS – at 70 parts per trillion. Over a lifetime, individuals who consume water contaminated above the recommended level are more likely to suffer adverse health effects. According to EPCOR, none of the test results indicated levels of PFOA and PFOS above 70 parts per trillion.

The full text of the letter can be found here and below:

Dear Mr. Secretary: